Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,769 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of STM stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.97. 4,554,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,960. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.