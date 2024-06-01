Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 36,320 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,320 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

SMPL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. 607,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

