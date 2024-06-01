Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 157,231 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,231 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 3.69% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.
Shares of QLTA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 114,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.38.
The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.
