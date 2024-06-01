Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.58. 17,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Articles

