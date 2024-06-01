Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,797,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $28,861,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.29.

CYBR stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.25. 557,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average of $235.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

