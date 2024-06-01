Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,279 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $93,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $4,073,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $40.55. 9,153,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

