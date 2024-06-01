Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 105,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 123,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,449. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.
Global X MLP ETF Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
