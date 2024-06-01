Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.82. 5,524,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $191.11 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.