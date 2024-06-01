Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $52,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,617,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

