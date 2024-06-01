Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $44,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,441. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

