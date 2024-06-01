Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,095 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after buying an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after buying an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 41,308,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,860,199. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

