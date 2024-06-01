Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 387.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after buying an additional 212,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,450 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,164,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 1,898,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,538. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

