Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 92,196 Shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,196 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF were worth $58,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868. Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.
Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Profile
