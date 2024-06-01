Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 10,183 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. CDW comprises approximately 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $85,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.62. 1,426,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.98. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $167.73 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.