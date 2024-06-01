Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,533,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 6,856,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,284,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LKNCY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 1,326,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,183. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -0.50. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.51 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 8.18%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

