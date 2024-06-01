Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 1.1% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 3,740,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 32,065,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,283,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

