L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 26.4% in May

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

Shares of LRLCY stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. 74,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4219 per share. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

