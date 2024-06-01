Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.