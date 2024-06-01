LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

LiqTech International stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.78. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

