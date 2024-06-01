Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Up 8.6%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 635,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 774,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

LTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.57 million. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 120.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

