Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,903,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87,905 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.47% of TELUS worth $123,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

TU opened at $16.45 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

