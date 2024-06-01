Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 43,700 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,669,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $29,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 69,922.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 929,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 180,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

About Invesco



Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

