Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 3,319 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in ING Groep by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ING Groep by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 237,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 130,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 61.06%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

