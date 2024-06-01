Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420,800 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $47,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In related news, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 and have sold 122,964 shares valued at $2,080,030. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

