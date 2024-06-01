Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $36,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FDX opened at $254.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

