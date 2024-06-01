Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Copa worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $97.23 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

