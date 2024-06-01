Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,660 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $58,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

