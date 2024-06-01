LEMONCHAIN Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $38,942.33 and approximately $184.37 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

