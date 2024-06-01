LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LeddarTech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LeddarTech stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32. LeddarTech has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeddarTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

