Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $838.48

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 838.48 ($10.71) and traded as high as GBX 878 ($11.21). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 862 ($11.01), with a volume of 161,415 shares.
Law Debenture Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,510.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 841.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 803.89.
Law Debenture Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 5,517.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Law Debenture
About Law Debenture
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.
