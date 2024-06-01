Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Labrador Iron Mines Stock Performance

LBRMF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

