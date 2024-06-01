Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Labrador Iron Mines Stock Performance
LBRMF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile
