KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.50

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €60.50 ($65.76) and last traded at €60.50 ($65.76), with a volume of 13793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €57.60 ($62.61).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

