Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,042,700 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the April 30th total of 14,866,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,972.7 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $7.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.67.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.