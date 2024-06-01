Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.9154 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.83%.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
