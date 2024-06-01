Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $55.22 million and $2.83 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,982,348 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

