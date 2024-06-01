Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9 billion-$16.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.6 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.25-$1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

