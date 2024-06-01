Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Keith Barnes Sells 5,186 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

