Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Keith Barnes Sells 5,186 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Knowles stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%.
StockNews.com raised Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
