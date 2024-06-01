Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $235.86

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.86 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 265.20 ($3.39). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 264.70 ($3.38), with a volume of 3,840,516 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.90) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.2 %

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,467.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

