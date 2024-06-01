Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.3 days.

KYYWF stock remained flat at $28.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

