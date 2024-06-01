Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.3 days.
Keywords Studios Price Performance
KYYWF stock remained flat at $28.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $29.45.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
