Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.33

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $9.58. Keppel shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1,075 shares changing hands.

Keppel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.2835 dividend. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.