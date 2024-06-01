Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.34

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$14.07. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 11,754 shares trading hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

