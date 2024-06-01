JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 323,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
