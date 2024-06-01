JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period.

JEPQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 4,943,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

