JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Raised by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.5% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

