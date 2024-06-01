JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1497 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS BBSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

