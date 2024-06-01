Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
Jet2 Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.
Jet2 Company Profile
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.