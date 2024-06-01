Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Jet2 Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Further Reading

