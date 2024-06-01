Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:DSX opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $336.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,018,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 811,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

