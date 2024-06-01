Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.65.

AAL stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the airline’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,966 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,789 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

