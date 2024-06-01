Jefferies Financial Group Boosts CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $94.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.71.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $258,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

