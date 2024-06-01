Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

JSPRW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

